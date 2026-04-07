БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Decline in Property Sales in Major Cities in the First Quarter of 2026

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
EN
Запази
отчитат спад продажбите имоти големите градове първото тримесечие 2026

The real estate market in Bulgaria recorded a noticeable slowdown in activity in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from the Registry Agency. Major cities reported a significant decline in the number of registered property transactions on both a quarterly and annual basis.

In Sofia, 7,529 transactions were registered, representing a drop of 38.1% compared with the previous quarter and 12.3% year-on-year. In Plovdiv, sales totalled 3,410, down 43.5% quarter-on-quarter and 2.1% compared with the same period a year earlier.

In Varna, 2,433 transactions were recorded — a decline of 43.3% compared with the end of 2025 and 21.5% year-on-year. In Burgas, there were 1,507 transactions, down by 39.7% and 18% respectively.

A decrease is also observed in other major cities. In Stara Zagora, 851 transactions were registered (a drop of 34.4% quarter-on-quarter and 12.4% year-on-year), while in Ruse, there were 815 (down 40.9% and 19.4% respectively).

As for contractual mortgages, a mixed trend is emerging. Despite a marked decline compared with the previous quarter, some major cities have recorded a slight increase on an annual basis, which may indicate that interest in financing property transactions through credit remains relatively stable.

In Sofia, 3,948 contractual mortgages were registered — 32.6% fewer than at the end of 2025, but 1.7% more than in the first quarter of the previous year. In Plovdiv, they totalled 1,249, marking a 31.9% quarterly decline but an 11.7% annual increase.

In Varna, contractual mortgages reached 1,117 — down 29.9% compared with the previous quarter, but up 5.7% year-on-year. In Burgas, there were 598, with declines on both measures — 27.7% quarter-on-quarter and 4.5% year-on-year.

In Stara Zagora, contractual mortgages stood at 298, a decrease of 30.4% compared with the previous quarter and 1.7% lower than a year earlier. In Ruse, they totalled 264 — down 28.8% quarter-on-quarter, but with a slight annual increase of 1.1%.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
1
Почина славеят на Странджа Янка Рупкина
Дъжд и сняг за Великден
2
Дъжд и сняг за Великден
Машинист загина, 13 пътници бяха ранени при тежък жп инцидент в Северна Франция
3
Машинист загина, 13 пътници бяха ранени при тежък жп инцидент в...
Усилия за отварянето на Ормузкия проток: Великобритания ще бъде домакин на виртуална международна среща
4
Усилия за отварянето на Ормузкия проток: Великобритания ще бъде...
Преди последния краен срок: Тръмп отново заплаши да унищожи Иран „за една нощ“
5
Преди последния краен срок: Тръмп отново заплаши да унищожи Иран...
Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се Тръмп
6
Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се...

Най-четени

Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1 април
1
Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1...
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
2
Почина големият певец, композитор и поет Михаил Белчев
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
3
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
4
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
5
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
Задържани са родителите на 3-годишното дете, спасено от падане от осмия етаж
6
Задържани са родителите на 3-годишното дете, спасено от падане от...

More from: Economy

Over €100m in Support Announced for Transport Sector
Over €100m in Support Announced for Transport Sector
Bulgarian Central Bank's Governor: Euro’s Impact on Inflation Limited, Risks to Prices in the Eurozone Increasing Bulgarian Central Bank's Governor: Euro’s Impact on Inflation Limited, Risks to Prices in the Eurozone Increasing
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Bulgaria Seeks to Double State Aid for Transport Sector Bulgaria Seeks to Double State Aid for Transport Sector
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
The Cost of Heating: Proposed Price Rise of nearly 29% in Sofia May Not Materialise The Cost of Heating: Proposed Price Rise of nearly 29% in Sofia May Not Materialise
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
Centtral Bank Governor: Bulgaria’s Growth May Slow to around 3% This Year Centtral Bank Governor: Bulgaria’s Growth May Slow to around 3% This Year
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Easter Table Costs Rise Easter Table Costs Rise
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се Тръмп
Изтичащият ултиматум: Една цяла цивилизация ще изчезне, закани се...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
По света
След репортаж по БНТ: Смениха скандални назначения в СИК в Белица След репортаж по БНТ: Смениха скандални назначения в СИК в Белица
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
У нас
НАСА публикува изумителни снимки на Земята и Луната НАСА публикува изумителни снимки на Земята и Луната
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
"Калиманку, Денку": Спомен за голямата Янка Рупкина "Калиманку, Денку": Спомен за голямата Янка Рупкина
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Казусът с градския прокурор на София: Янкулов иска дисциплинарно...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Мерки в подкрепа на транспортния бранш – какво предлага...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Проверки преди Великден: Качеството и цените на агнешкото месо за...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
България на "Евровизия 2026": Подкрепа за DARA и от...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ