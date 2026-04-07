Decline in Property Sales in Major Cities in the First Quarter of 2026

The real estate market in Bulgaria recorded a noticeable slowdown in activity in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from the Registry Agency. Major cities reported a significant decline in the number of registered property transactions on both a quarterly and annual basis.

In Sofia, 7,529 transactions were registered, representing a drop of 38.1% compared with the previous quarter and 12.3% year-on-year. In Plovdiv, sales totalled 3,410, down 43.5% quarter-on-quarter and 2.1% compared with the same period a year earlier.

In Varna, 2,433 transactions were recorded — a decline of 43.3% compared with the end of 2025 and 21.5% year-on-year. In Burgas, there were 1,507 transactions, down by 39.7% and 18% respectively.

A decrease is also observed in other major cities. In Stara Zagora, 851 transactions were registered (a drop of 34.4% quarter-on-quarter and 12.4% year-on-year), while in Ruse, there were 815 (down 40.9% and 19.4% respectively).

As for contractual mortgages, a mixed trend is emerging. Despite a marked decline compared with the previous quarter, some major cities have recorded a slight increase on an annual basis, which may indicate that interest in financing property transactions through credit remains relatively stable.

In Sofia, 3,948 contractual mortgages were registered — 32.6% fewer than at the end of 2025, but 1.7% more than in the first quarter of the previous year. In Plovdiv, they totalled 1,249, marking a 31.9% quarterly decline but an 11.7% annual increase.

In Varna, contractual mortgages reached 1,117 — down 29.9% compared with the previous quarter, but up 5.7% year-on-year. In Burgas, there were 598, with declines on both measures — 27.7% quarter-on-quarter and 4.5% year-on-year.

In Stara Zagora, contractual mortgages stood at 298, a decrease of 30.4% compared with the previous quarter and 1.7% lower than a year earlier. In Ruse, they totalled 264 — down 28.8% quarter-on-quarter, but with a slight annual increase of 1.1%.