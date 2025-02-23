"Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" strongly condemn Saturday's acts of violence and vandalism committed by representatives of the Vazrazhdane party, who attacked the building of the European Commission office in Sofia.

“What has happened is not an accident, but part of a consistent strategy to undermine the Bulgarian political system, behind which the interests of a hostile foreign power are evident. From the stopping of screenings in cinemas and threats against citizens; going through the violent obstruction of the MPs Yavor Bojankov and Manol Peykov from expressing their opinion from the rostrum, the insults and physical aggression against them on the sidelines; the anti-Semitic manifestations and attacks against Daniel Lorer, for which Kostadinov was convicted of hate speech by the Commission for Protection against Discrimination; the riots and shoving of actors in front of the National Theatre, the black-listing of teachers, journalists, NGOs, etc. etc.; the invasions and shameless assault on institutions such as the NSI and the BNB, and here we are today. How far are they prepared to go? The answer is simple - as far as we let them. As far as they meet no resistance,” the release says.

According to the party, "the lack of timely response from the Ministry of the Interior encourages a sense of impunity and motivates new and increasingly arrogant acts of aggression.

"We are well acquainted with the trajectory of such parties from our recent past, embracing hatred as their fundamental political creed. We also know where their path ends – in the dustbin of history. Should this reassure us? Hardly, because the consequences of the hatred and aggression being sown today with impunity will continue to live on and poison our society long after no one remembers the "Vazrazhdane" party.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News