"Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria": We Fully Support the Call for the Resignation of the National Assembly Speaker

We fully support the call for the resignation of National Assembly Speaker, Mihaela Dotsova, and we call on the leader of the ruling party, Rumen Radev, to demand her resignation in no uncertain terms and to immediately put an end to this unacceptable aggression in his public behaviour. This is stated in a position paper from “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria” sent to the media.

Radan Kanev: “A meeting of the expanded leadership of ‘Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria’ was held today. The unanimous opinion of the leadership members and the party’s MPs is that the scandalous incident outside Rumen Radev’s party headquarters is a logical continuation of the campaign of confrontation and the instigation of fear and division, which is being led personally by the Prime Minister and the President. In their panic over the shift in public sentiment, those in power—and personally their leader and presidential candidate—have resorted to aggressive attacks against the opposition and the alternative: the democratic presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov. The inadequate response by the Speaker of Parliament, the National Security Service, and the majority MPs present is a consequence of the atmosphere of division created at the highest levels of government.”