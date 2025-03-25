Deputy Prime Minister Zafirov held a meeting with US Charge d'Affaires Falatko

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov met with Susan Falatko, Charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Sofia. The talks focused on international security, the situation in Ukraine and key elements of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

On behalf of the Bulgarian government, Deputy Prime Minister Zafirov expressed full support for the efforts of the international community to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine. He welcomed US President Donald Trump's commitment to achieving a swift and sustainable end to the war, and the efforts of the US administration to promote global peace and security. Special emphasis was placed on the Joint Declaration of Jeddah meeting, which outlines the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire and resumption of US security assistance to Ukraine.

"We believe the only path to lasting peace is through diplomacy. Any peace agreement must be reached in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and international law," the Deputy Prime Minister said, stressing further, "We believe that prolonging the war does not bring solutions. The only path to lasting peace is through responsible diplomatic dialogue and the search for compromise."

The meeting also discussed progress on key bilateral initiatives. Zafirov confirmed that Bulgaria is fulfilling its commitment on defence spending, despite the economic challenges facing the country. He highlighted progress on modernisation programmes, including the expected delivery of the first F-16s by the end of the month, as well as the ongoing talks on Stryker armoured combat vehicles. The priority on the modernisation of the Navy was also mentioned as part of the overall ambition to strengthen defence capabilities.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed the strategic importance of energy diversification. The need for a robust regulatory capacity in the nuclear energy sector, in particular by strengthening the Nuclear Regulatory Agency, was underlined. Zafirov pointed out that a priority is to ensure that the funds accumulated by the Nuclear Regulatory Agency can be used for targeted remuneration in order to retain key experts.

Other key issues raised by the Bulgarian side included progress on joining the US Visa Waiver Programme and increased efforts to counter human trafficking. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the good cooperation and pointed out that for him personally the issue of human trafficking is of paramount importance.

"Victims are often children and people from vulnerable groups. An international response is needed, with a systematic, long-term approach, including prevention, criminal prosecution, and support for victims," he emphasised.

The upcoming third session of the Strategic Dialogue between Bulgaria and the US was also discussed during the talks. The Deputy Prime Minister confirmed the invitation extended to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Sofia and expressed his expectation that the session would be held in the coming months. It will reinvigorate bilateral cooperation in areas such as security and defence, energy transformation, trade, innovation and institutional capacity.