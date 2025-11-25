“Diabetes Is Reaching Epidemic Levels”: Free Insulin Resistance Screening Launched in Sofia

Sofia Municipality is offering free tests for insulin resistance at four hospitals and 16 polyclinics across the city. The campaign aims to detect the condition early, which can lead to diabetes if left untreated.

Often called “the silent killer” of modern society, insulin resistance can develop without any symptoms. Many people live with it unknowingly for years.

Dr Rositsa Todorova, head of the laboratory at the XII District Polyclinic in Sofia, explained:

“Someone can live with insulin resistance for many years before developing diabetes.”

A sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, stress, and lack of sleep are among the main causes of the condition, which increasingly affects younger people.

Dr Todorova added:

“It is important to detect insulin resistance early. With dietary adjustments, increased physical activity, and stress management, the process can be reversed. In other words, diabetes can be prevented.”

Until 19 December, more than 4,000 residents of Sofia aged 18 to 60 can be tested free of charge at participating hospitals and polyclinics.

Dr Anton Koichev, deputy chair of the Sofia City Council’s Health Committee, emphasised:

“Diabetes is reaching epidemic proportions. There are many hidden cases — people living with early-stage diabetes without knowing it. This is our main target group.” Dr Vanya Tagareva, deputy chair of the City Council, clarified that participation is limited to Sofia residents, as the programme is funded by the municipal budget.

Tests are performed in the morning on an empty stomach. Patients with abnormal results are referred to an endocrinologist. The campaign costs the municipality BGN 100,000.