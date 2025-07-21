Doctors in Plovdiv Successfully Remove 15-Kg Tumour from the Abdomen of a 53-Year-Old Woman

Doctors at the Comprehensive Oncology Centre – Plovdiv have successfully removed a 15-kilogramme ovarian tumour from the abdomen of a 53-year-old woman. The surgery was performed by a team from the Department of Medical Oncology and Oncologic Gynaecologic Surgery.

The patient was admitted with complaints of abdominal bloating and heaviness, accompanied by dull pelvic pain that had intensified over the past few months. Imaging tests revealed a massive ovarian cyst, approximately 40 cm in diameter, occupying nearly the entire abdominal cavity.

“Fortunately, the tumour turned out to be benign, but its size was already causing significant discomfort and posed health risks. Such cysts may remain asymptomatic for a long time, but eventually, surgical intervention becomes necessary,” said Dr Tihomir Georgiev, head of the department.

Dr Georgiev explained that ovarian cysts can be functional, benign or malignant, with accurate diagnosis being the most crucial step. Special attention is paid to newly discovered cysts in postmenopausal women, as the risk of malignancy increases with age.

“The greatest challenge often lies in making a differential diagnosis. The primary method for initial assessment is transvaginal ultrasound (TVUS), which allows us to evaluate the size, structure and content of the cyst. In suspicious cases or with large formations, we resort to MRI scans. At the Oncology Centre in Plovdiv, we also have the capacity to test for tumour markers, which further support the diagnostic process,” added Dr Georgiev.

He points out that all these methods are only part of the diagnostic process. A definitive diagnosis can only be made following histological examination, which determines whether the mass is benign or malignant.

According to Dr Georgiev, the key to accurate differentiation of cysts lies in the combination of ultrasound findings and clinical presentation. While small functional cysts typically resolve on their own and do not cause problems, others—such as endometriomas, dermoid cysts, cystadenomas, and malignant tumours—require monitoring or surgical treatment, depending on the level of risk and symptoms.