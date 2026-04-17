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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Dog Owners Should Walk Their Pets on a Lead in Urban Areas, Sofia Inspectorate Reminds

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Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
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Запази

Dogs are not allowed in playgrounds and educational establishments

спазват закона собствениците кучета

Dogs should be kept on a lead in parks, gardens and residential green spaces, with an exception allowed only in specially designated off-lead areas, the Sofia Inspectorate has reminded owners. For dogs proven to be aggressive, the use of a muzzle is mandatory.

Owners are required to carry a copy of the dog’s veterinary passport, and the animal must be microchipped. Responsibility for controlling the dog remains with the owner at all times.

Cleaning up after dogs is particularly important, the Inspectorate added, noting that it is not only a requirement but also a key element in maintaining a clean and pleasant urban environment.

Dogs should be walked only in designated areas, while walking dogs on the premises of playgrounds and educational institutions is prohibited.

Where violations are established, including failure to comply with these requirements or creating a risk to citizens and other animals, the Sofia Inspectorate imposes administrative penalties in accordance with current legislation.

Earlier, Sofia Municipality announced that since the beginning of the year more than 620 inspections of pet owners have been carried out, with over 80 violation notices issued. In March alone, 212 inspections were conducted, resulting in 35 violation notices.

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