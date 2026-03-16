Dogan Will Not Run for Parliament: Who Are the 'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' List Leaders?

The honorary chairman of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, Ahmed Dogan, will not stand as a candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the party told Bulgarian National Television on March 16. The alliance registered a large part of its candidate lists for the elections.

The alliance’s list in Kardzhali will be led by former MP Erol Mehmed. Co-chairs Sevim Ali and Taner Ali will each head two lists — respectively in Razgrad and Burgas, and in Shumen and Targovishte. Ahmed Vranchev will head the list in Blagoevgrad.

MP Yavor Haytov will lead the alliance’s list in Sofia’s key 25th constituency, where the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms is running in coalition with the Agrarian People’s Union. Haytov submitted the coalition’s registration documents today, expressing confidence that the alliance will pass the threshold to enter the next parliament.