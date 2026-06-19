Dozens of Reports of Fuel Oil Contamination at Several Beaches Along the Southern Black Sea Coast (PHOTOS)

Dozens of reports concerning fuel oil contamination on several beaches along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast have been submitted to the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Burgas. The affected stretches of coastline are located south of Burgas, between Sozopol and Tsarevo.

Between 18:00 yesterday and 16:00 today, the environmental inspectorate received a total of 21 reports. Experts carried out on-site inspections together with representatives of the Black Sea Basin Directorate.

Instructions have been issued to the concession holders of the affected beaches and to the relevant municipalities to organise the immediate clean-up of the polluted coastal areas. In each case, letters have also been sent to the Executive Agency Maritime Administration to enable action within its remit and to help identify the source of the pollution.

The Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Burgas said follow-up inspections will be carried out to determine whether the instructions have been implemented and whether the affected beaches have been fully cleaned.

Photos: BNT