DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence

With deep indignation, we condemn the acts of vandalism carried out by representatives and supporters of the "Vazrazhdane" party in Sofia, wrote the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms (DRF) on Facebook, in response to the protest on February 22 against the adoption of the euro, which escalated into an attempted assault on the European Commission building.

"A democratic society is based on respect for laws, respect for institutions, and civil dialogue. Any deliberate destruction of public property, provocations, and aggression are unacceptable and contradict the principles of the rule of law. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but it does not grant the right to destruction, threats, or anarchy. We call for a firm stance against attempts to sow hatred and division in society. Bulgaria needs constructive debate and solutions, not chaos and violence. We urge all democratically-minded citizens to uphold the values of the rule of law and to prevent aggression from becoming the norm in political and public life," the party further wrote.

***

Six people were arrested after tensions escalated outside the Sofia office of the European Commission during a protest, organized by "Vazrazhdane' party, on Saturday, February 22. Ten police officers were injured.

Supporters of "Vazrazhdane", protesting against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, threw red paint, eggs and firecrackers at the building and the door of the office was set alight

