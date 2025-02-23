НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

DRF-MRF on the "Vazrazhdane" protest: Bulgaria needs constructive debate, not chaos and violence

дпс дпс протеста възраждане българия нуждае конструктивен дебат хаос насилие
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
00:55, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

With deep indignation, we condemn the acts of vandalism carried out by representatives and supporters of the "Vazrazhdane" party in Sofia, wrote the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms (DRF) on Facebook, in response to the protest on February 22 against the adoption of the euro, which escalated into an attempted assault on the European Commission building.

"A democratic society is based on respect for laws, respect for institutions, and civil dialogue. Any deliberate destruction of public property, provocations, and aggression are unacceptable and contradict the principles of the rule of law. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but it does not grant the right to destruction, threats, or anarchy. We call for a firm stance against attempts to sow hatred and division in society. Bulgaria needs constructive debate and solutions, not chaos and violence. We urge all democratically-minded citizens to uphold the values of the rule of law and to prevent aggression from becoming the norm in political and public life," the party further wrote.

***

Six people were arrested after tensions escalated outside the Sofia office of the European Commission during a protest, organized by "Vazrazhdane' party, on Saturday, February 22. Ten police officers were injured.

Supporters of "Vazrazhdane", protesting against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria, threw red paint, eggs and firecrackers at the building and the door of the office was set alight

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
00:14, 23.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
23:49, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party
GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party
23:35, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia
Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia
22:21, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Council of Ministers condemns Vazrazhdane's attack on the EP and EC building in Sofia
Council of Ministers condemns Vazrazhdane's attack on the EP and EC building in Sofia
22:08, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia
Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia
20:54, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
 School director arrested while receiving a bribe from a company involved in renovating the school with European funds
School director arrested while receiving a bribe from a company involved in renovating the school with European funds
21:36, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
A third boycott of supermarkets over rising prices is being prepared
20:55, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
 Brutal: Man kept his wife chained up
Brutal: Man kept his wife chained up
19:46, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Two women from Kazanlak were bitten by dogs of the Dogo Argentino breed
Two women from Kazanlak were bitten by dogs of the Dogo Argentino breed
19:40, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
Police dirupted criminal group involved in money laundering through the sale of luxury cars
18:45, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Ministry of Health is taking measures to address the shortage of drugs used in cancer treatment
Ministry of Health is taking measures to address the shortage of drugs used in cancer treatment
17:52, 21.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
More from: Politics
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"
GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party
GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party
Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia
Ursula von der Leyen condemned today's vandalism against the EC representation in Sofia
Council of Ministers condemns Vazrazhdane's attack on the EP and EC building in Sofia
Council of Ministers condemns Vazrazhdane's attack on the EP and EC building in Sofia
Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia
Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia
Топ 24
Най-четени
Арестувани и пострадали на протеста на "Възраждане" срещу еврото в центъра на София (СНИМКИ)
Арестувани и пострадали на протеста на "Възраждане" срещу...
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Боя, димки и бомбички: Как протестът на "Възраждане" прерасна в щурм на сградата на ЕК в София? (ОБЗОР)
Боя, димки и бомбички: Как протестът на "Възраждане"...
Голяма задушница е - почитаме паметта на починалите
Голяма задушница е - почитаме паметта на починалите
Рамадан Аталай, ДПС-ДПС: Не искаме да сваляме доверието в управлението, но ако не се изпълняват приоритетите, няма да стоим там
Рамадан Аталай, ДПС-ДПС: Не искаме да сваляме доверието в...
Шестима задържани и десет пострадали полицаи след щурма на "Възраждане" на сградата на ЕК в София
Шестима задържани и десет пострадали полицаи след щурма на...
Папа Франциск е в критично състояние
Папа Франциск е в критично състояние
Вътрешният министър пред БНТ: Правото на протест не е право на анархия
Вътрешният министър пред БНТ: Правото на протест не е право на анархия
МФ: В Бюджет 2025 не са заложени средства за закупуване на нов правителствен самолет
МФ: В Бюджет 2025 не са заложени средства за закупуване на нов...
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro
WCC-DB condemned the vandalism during the protest by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro