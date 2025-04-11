Driver with 4.1‰ blood alcohol level arrested in Radomir

A 24-year-old driver has been detained with a blood alcohol level of 4.1‰, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Pernik (Southwestern Bulgaria) said on April 11. Authorities noted that this is an absolute record — the highest level recorded in the past several years.

The man was driving a Ford passenger car when he was stopped for a routine check by officers from the police station in the town of Radomir. It was established that the driver is a local resident. He was tested for alcohol, and the breathalyzer registered 4.1‰. A blood sample was taken for chemical analysis. A 24-hour police detention order was issued.

The vehicle he was driving does not belong to him and has not been seized. As part of the investigation, a valuation of the vehicle will be conducted. If the case ends in a conviction, the driver will be required to pay the equivalent of the vluation.

A fast-track proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.