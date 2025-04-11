БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Driver with 4.1‰ blood alcohol level arrested in Radomir

The car he was driving is not his property and has not been seized

шофьор промила алкохол задържаха радомир
Снимка: Archive/BTA

A 24-year-old driver has been detained with a blood alcohol level of 4.1‰, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Pernik (Southwestern Bulgaria) said on April 11. Authorities noted that this is an absolute record — the highest level recorded in the past several years.

The man was driving a Ford passenger car when he was stopped for a routine check by officers from the police station in the town of Radomir. It was established that the driver is a local resident. He was tested for alcohol, and the breathalyzer registered 4.1‰. A blood sample was taken for chemical analysis. A 24-hour police detention order was issued.

The vehicle he was driving does not belong to him and has not been seized. As part of the investigation, a valuation of the vehicle will be conducted. If the case ends in a conviction, the driver will be required to pay the equivalent of the vluation.

A fast-track proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office.

