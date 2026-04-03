Easter Table Costs Rise

Preparations for the upcoming Easter holidays this year are set to place a strain on Bulgarian household budgets. Market data from March 2026 show a clear trend of rising prices for festive products. In some cases the increase is minimal, while in others it has doubled. The reasons cited include the introduction of the euro and higher fuel prices as a result of the war in the Middle East.

The most striking increase is in the price of eggs. While in March 2025 ten eggs were traded at an average of 2.86 leva, consumers today are widely paying over 2 euros for ten eggs.

“6.56 – they are expensive, at least 10–15% higher.”

“3.52 – it is also linked to fuel prices, but overall, both the switch from the lev to the euro and the general picture are clearly visible.”

Traditional lamb is also more expensive. In retail chains, prices range from 13 to 16 euros per kilogramme, or 10–15% more than last spring. However, many Bulgarians are opting for an alternative: buying directly from producers.

“Imported meat does not appeal to me. I don’t know where it comes from or how long it has been stored. I prefer to buy from a producer, so I know it is clean meat.”

Shepherd Slavi Iliev said: “Last year we sold lamb at 10 leva per kilogram live weight. This year it will be around 6.50 to 7 euros, because everything has gone up – inflation. Last year we bought feed at 40–42 stotinki per kilogramme; this year it is about 55–60 stotinki for grain. One bale of alfalfa last year was around 5 euros; now it is 7 euros. That is why we are increasing lamb prices.”

Green salads and cucumbers have also seen price increases.

Aneta Prosenikova, a trader, said: “The lettuce is Bulgarian. There are no such dramatic differences. Bulgarian cucumbers are 2.8–3 euros, depending on quality. Greek cucumbers are also around 3 euros. There is competition, and I think prices will be reasonable for the holidays.”

There is a significant difference in the price of Easter bread (kozunak), ranging from 1.50 euros for mass-produced products in stores to 15 euros for artisanal products made with higher-quality ingredients and fillings.

To keep the Easter table more affordable, experts advise looking for promotional offers and not leaving shopping until the last minute.