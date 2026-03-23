EC Urges EU Countries to Start Ffilling Their Gas Storage Facilities Earlier Than Usual

The European Commission has called on member states to begin refilling gas storage facilities for next winter, citing market instability linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the Commission, the EU’s energy supply security remains safeguarded for now due to limited dependence on imports from the region. However, timely and coordinated preparation is seen as crucial to ensure adequate storage levels for the next heating season.

EU Energy and Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen said: “We are far better prepared than in 2022 thanks to collective political decisions, coordinated diversification efforts and the accelerated deployment of domestic energy. But our exposure to a volatile global market is clear, and we must act now on winter preparedness—and do so in a coordinated way. Starting gas injections into storage as early as possible would allow us to benefit from a longer injection period, adapt to market conditions, ease price pressures and avoid a late-summer rush. In these challenging times, it is vital that we do everything possible to protect our citizens and businesses.”

In a letter to EU energy ministers, the commissioner also highlighted that EU gas storage regulations provide greater flexibility for member states in meeting their storage targets. This includes the option, under certain conditions, to lower filling targets or extend the timeframe for achieving them—measures that could help reduce demand during periods of tight supply and ease pressure on gas prices across Europe.