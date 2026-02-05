ECB President Welcomes Bulgarian Central Bank Governor to First Monetary Policy Meeting After Eurozone Accession

European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde, has welcomed the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev, to his first participation in an ECB monetary policy meeting following Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Bulgarian National Bank Governor, Dimitar Radev, to his first monetary policy meeting since Bulgaria joined the euro area just over a month ago,” Christine Lagarde wrote in a post on Facebook on February 5.

The ECB meeting started today, with the interest rate decision expected to be announced tomorrow (Feb 6), followed by the regular press conference held by the ECB President.

The decision is of historic significance for Bulgaria, as it marks the country’s first official participation in the ECB’s decision-making process as a full member of the eurozone.

Bulgaria joined the monetary union on 1 January 2026, and BNB Governor Dimitar Radev has now taken his seat on the ECB’s Governing Council. Since September last year, he had been attending the institution’s meetings in the capacity of an observer.