НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Централна емисия "По света и у нас"

Eco Ticket: Free ice skating at "Yunak" rink in exchange for glass and plastic waste

отвориха ледената пързалка бившия стадион юнак
Снимка: archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:27, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

For the third consecutive year, "Ecopack" Bulgaria and the "Yunak" ice rink are organising a joint campaign called "RE-sport: Eco Skates" to collect recyclable waste. This year, participants can once again earn a free ice skating ticket in exchange for glass or plastic packaging waste. In its previous two editions, the campaign collected and sent for recycling over 5 tonnes of glass waste and more than 400 kg of plastic waste.

From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on January 25, 2025, anyone who brings 10 kg of glass bottles or jars, or 2 kg of plastic bottles and aluminum cans will receive a free ticket for admission and skate rental. Regardless of the amount of waste handed in, each person can receive a maximum of one free voucher for the skating rink. The voucher can be used at any time during the rink’s open season.

Glass from windows, mirrors, car windows, household items (such as glasses and plates), plastic oil containers, hazardous waste, paint, etc., will not be accepted. The organizers have also prepared special surprises for all participants in the event.

The "Yunak" ice rink is located next to the "Vasil Levski Stadium" underground station in Sofia.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Bulgaria
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Bulgaria
20:20, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 GDBOP arrested 11 people for financial fraud and money laundering
GDBOP arrested 11 people for financial fraud and money laundering
19:56, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 The new government: how will the Zhelyazkov cabinet work?
The new government: how will the Zhelyazkov cabinet work?
18:29, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 100 kg of drugs and half a million BGN seized at Kapitan Andreevo
100 kg of drugs and half a million BGN seized at Kapitan Andreevo
17:47, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
16:49, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
16:28, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)
Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)
15:50, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Vidin
Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Vidin
15:22, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
15:02, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 The Smolyan lakes froze over
The Smolyan lakes froze over
22:15, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
22:06, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
21:50, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 14:02 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
GDBOP arrested 11 people for financial fraud and money laundering
GDBOP arrested 11 people for financial fraud and money laundering
100 kg of drugs and half a million BGN seized at Kapitan Andreevo
100 kg of drugs and half a million BGN seized at Kapitan Andreevo
After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)
Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)
After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
Топ 24
Най-четени
Майката на Ники от Конаре: Не съм си продала детето
Майката на Ники от Конаре: Не съм си продала детето
Бойко Борисов: Аз съм най-големият сенсей
Бойко Борисов: Аз съм най-големият сенсей
Отиде си световноизвестният американски режисьор Дейвид Линч
Отиде си световноизвестният американски режисьор Дейвид Линч
След данните на Евростат: България на ръба да изпълни критерия за инфлация
След данните на Евростат: България на ръба да изпълни критерия за...
100 кг наркотици и половин милион лева задържаха на "Капитан Андреево"
100 кг наркотици и половин милион лева задържаха на "Капитан...
ЕС vs Мъск: Разширява разследването си срещу Екс
ЕС vs Мъск: Разширява разследването си срещу Екс
Астронавтка на НАСА, блокирана от 7 месеца на МКС, излезе на разходка в открития Космос
Астронавтка на НАСА, блокирана от 7 месеца на МКС, излезе на...
Ограбиха почивната база на Министерски съвет в Слънчев бряг - откраднаха 12 климатика
Ограбиха почивната база на Министерски съвет в Слънчев бряг -...
Транспортният министър е приел оставките на шефовете на НКЖИ и на "БДЖ - Товарни превози"
Транспортният министър е приел оставките на шефовете на НКЖИ и на...
Месец от изчезването на 13-годишния Ники от Конаре, а следа от него все още няма
Месец от изчезването на 13-годишния Ники от Конаре, а следа от него все още няма