Eco Ticket: Free ice skating at "Yunak" rink in exchange for glass and plastic waste

For the third consecutive year, "Ecopack" Bulgaria and the "Yunak" ice rink are organising a joint campaign called "RE-sport: Eco Skates" to collect recyclable waste. This year, participants can once again earn a free ice skating ticket in exchange for glass or plastic packaging waste. In its previous two editions, the campaign collected and sent for recycling over 5 tonnes of glass waste and more than 400 kg of plastic waste.

From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on January 25, 2025, anyone who brings 10 kg of glass bottles or jars, or 2 kg of plastic bottles and aluminum cans will receive a free ticket for admission and skate rental. Regardless of the amount of waste handed in, each person can receive a maximum of one free voucher for the skating rink. The voucher can be used at any time during the rink’s open season.

Glass from windows, mirrors, car windows, household items (such as glasses and plates), plastic oil containers, hazardous waste, paint, etc., will not be accepted. The organizers have also prepared special surprises for all participants in the event.

The "Yunak" ice rink is located next to the "Vasil Levski Stadium" underground station in Sofia.

