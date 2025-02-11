Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a bill for complete ban on vapes

With unanimous support, members of the Committee on Economic Policy and Innovationin in the Parliament on February 11 banned the sale and use of vapes.

However, it is likely that the text of the bill adopted today will undergo changes between the two readings, as various organisations have spoken out against the ban.

The proposed amendments were presented by Dr. Kostadin Angelov, the chairman of the Health Committee in the Parliament, and comments on the bill were made only by Daniel Lorer from We Continue the Change - Demoratic Bulgaria and Yordan Tsonev from "MRF - New Beginning."

The bills on banning vapes and energy drinks for persons under 18 were submitted by three parties - GERB, DB, and "Vazrazhdane".

Source: BGNES

