Какво знаем за двете българки, заподозрени в шпионаж в...
Чете се за: 07:42 мин.
Радостин Василев: Стана ми мъчно, Киселова предложи...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Киселова: МЕЧ имаха комфорта да запазят парламентарната...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Евробарометър: Рекордно високо доверие в ЕС, българите...
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Израел отхвърли твърденията на ООН, че танков снаряд е...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Нови сблъсъци с полицията в Турция - гумени куршуми и...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Eight months later, the causes of the explosions at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin have been revealed

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
EN
Запази
Елин Пелин
Снимка: BTA

Eight months after the explosions at the fireworks warehouse in Elin Pelin, in which four people lost their lives, the causes of the explosions have been determined.

According to the conclusion of the forensic technical expert assesment, the high summer temperatures increased the sensitivity of the igniters, leading to the first explosion in the fireworks warehouse. The conclusion has already been submitted to the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office. It was established that only pyrotechnics and pyrotechnic mixtures were stored in the warehouse.

The forensic technical expert assesment clarifies several key issues for the investigation. First, an explosion occurred, and the fire was a consequence. Second, only pyrotechnic mixtures and fireworks were stored in the warehouse, and no explosives were present. Third, the first explosion occurred in warehouse number 12 at the moment when Associate Professor Petar Shishkov was attaching electric igniters to a firework called a "Star Ball."

"The increased temperature of the surrounding environment has a direct connection to this high sensitivity, which was manifested at the moment when this attachment was taking place. The summer temperatures during this period had an impact," commented Kristina Lulcheva, Deputy District Prosecutor of Sofia.

At the time of the explosion, Associate Professor Shishkov was with his daughter Kristina and Todor Popov, the son of the warehouse owner, in warehouse number 12. The fourth victim, Stoyan Maslev, was near the room. After the first explosion, several more followed.

"The expert report gives an answer that initially, there was an explosion, and the fire in each container transferred from one place to another. In close proximity to this room, warehouse number 12, was the neighbouring warehouse number 13, which contained a large amount of powdered pyrotechnic mixture," said Kristina Lulcheva, Deputy District Prosecutor of Sofia.

It was the ignition of this mixture that led to a series of powerful blasts that set fire even to warehouses located several hundred metres from the site of the incident. The reason for this chain reaction should become clear from two other expert reports: fire technical and construction technical.

"The latter aims to answer whether the regulatory requirements were followed at every stage of the construction of the facility and whether there were any deviations from the rules for commissioning the facility," stated Kristina Lulcheva, Deputy District Prosecutor of Sofia.

The expert reports should also answer the question of the fire resistance of the individual buildings in the pyrotechnics warehouse.

Explosions in burning fiireworks warehouse near Elin Pelin continue for more than 13 hours, one person dead

Fireworks warehouses on fire: 150 people evacuated from the nearby village

Two people still unaccounted for after the fire in fireworks warehouses near Elin Pelin

Two more victims from fireworks warehouses blasts near Elin Pelin have been identified

