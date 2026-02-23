Eighty Babies Born in 2025 with Support from Municipal IVF Programme in Varna

A total of 80 babies — 39 boys and 41 girls — were born in 2025 with financial support from the municipal IVF programme, a rise on 2024 when 75 children were born.

The scheme providing financial assistance to families facing reproductive difficulties was launched 12 years ago. Municipality of Varna was among the first local authorities in the country to introduce such a measure to support couples with fertility problems. Since the programme began, 361 children have been born, including four in January alone.

Funding from the municipal budget covers tests and medical procedures not financed under the rules of the Centre for Assisted Reproduction. Support may also be granted for additional IVF procedures using a couple’s own genetic material after state-funded attempts have been exhausted, or for couples who do not meet the criteria for national funding.

Financial assistance reaches up to €1,022 for individual activities and up to €1,790 for donor programmes, with the aim of expanding access to treatment and giving more couples a real chance of parenthood.

The municipality’s Healthcare Directorate also offers consultations to couples wishing to apply for assisted reproduction funding, helping them prepare the necessary documentation.