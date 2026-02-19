БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ЦИК започна подготовка за изборите на 19 април
Election Commission Begins Preparations for Bulgaria's Snap Parliamentary Elections Scheduled for 19 April

The Central Election Commission of Bulgaria has begun active preparations for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for 19 April 2026 under Presidential Decree No. 58.

Acting within its powers and in line with the deadlines set out in the Election Code, the Commission said it had today, February 19, approved the election timetable as well as a series of principle decisions related to the organisation of the vote.

Over the past two weeks, public procurement procedures have been launched for the organisational and technical preparation of machine voting, as well as for the production of materials for the public information campaign, aimed at providing voters with timely and reliable information.

As part of efforts to coordinate the electoral process and ensure timely cooperation between institutions, the Commission has invited the prime minister and ministers designated by him to a meeting tomorrow.

