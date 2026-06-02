Electricity and District Heating Prices to Rise from 1 July – See Where and by How Much

Despite significantly higher price requests from energy companies, Bulgaria’s Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has adopted a restrictive approach aimed at limiting the average increase in household electricity prices to 2.99 per cent and district heating prices to 4.58 per cent, the regulator announced on June 2.

Within the statutory deadlines, the EWRC published on its website proposals for the approval of electricity prices and the determination of the baseline value of electricity and the end-supplier pricing component in the electricity sector, effective from 1 July 2026.

The regulator also published proposals for district heating prices, as well as prices and premiums for electricity generated through high-efficiency combined heat and power production by companies in the heating sector.

Published proposals also include preferential tariffs for electricity generated from renewable energy sources, as well as a distribution charge for traction electricity supplied through the railway transport distribution networks.

For the period from 1 July 2026 to 30 June 2027, the Commission is proposing an average weighted increase of 2.99 per cent in overall electricity prices for household consumers.

The proposed changes for individual suppliers are as follows:

Electrohold Sales EAD – 3.11%

EVN Bulgaria Elektrosnabdyavane EAD – 3.24%

Energo-Pro Sales AD – 2.38%

ESP Golden Sands Ltd – 5.80%.

For district heating companies, the proposed price adjustments from 1 July 2026 are:

Toplofikatsia Sofia EAD – 5.50% increase (company request: 29.00%)

EVN Bulgaria Toplofikatsia EAD – 3.70% increase (requested: 12.69%)

Toplofikatsia Pleven EAD – 5.54% increase (requested: 11.27%)

Toplofikatsia Burgas EAD – 3.66% increase (requested: 17.28%)

Veolia Energy Varna EAD – 5.19% increase (requested decrease: 10.05%)

Toplofikatsia Vratsa EAD – 3.59% increase (requested: 49.42%)

Toplofikatsia Veliko Tarnovo AD – 4.99% increase (requested: 26.02%)

Toplofikatsia Razgrad EAD – 4.98% increase (requested: 15.35%)

Yuliko-Eurotrade Ltd – 3.39% increase (requested: 64.61%)

Toplofikatsia Ruse AD – 5.00% increase (requested: 69.05%)

Toplofikatsia Pernik EAD – 4.23% increase (requested: 29.68%)

Toplofikatsia Sliven EAD – 5.18% increase (requested: 33.37%)

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The Commission said that, against a backdrop of high energy prices on global markets, it had made every effort to minimise the increases requested by energy companies.

According to the regulator, the proposed pricing framework allows Bulgaria to retain its position as one of the countries with the lowest household electricity prices in Europe. This was achieved through a restrictive assessment of the costs submitted by energy companies, while avoiding conditions that could undermine the quality of services provided.

In line with legal requirements and its policy of transparency, the EWRC has scheduled public hearings and open meetings on each of the pricing reports ahead of the final decisions on tariffs effective from 1 July 2026.