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Exclusive: Eurovision winner DARA in BNT studio — “I’m happy the whole world is looking towards Bulgaria”

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Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
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Eurovision winner talks about the emotion, work and mission behind her success

ексклузивно dara студиото бнт щастлива съм целия свят обърнал глава българия
Снимка: BNT

“I’m happy because the whole world is looking towards Bulgaria right now, and we have an opportunity to show just how talented Bulgarians are. This is also a chance to raise the cultural profile of our country. It is a time when artists should stand together — to create, write and make art together, and to build unity.”

That was the message from Darina Iotova, DARA, speaking on ' The Day Begins' Programme on May 18 in her first television interview following her remarkable success at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna.

Reflecting on her first emotions after the victory and the scale of the international response, DARA said:

“That was my mission from the very beginning, and I’m truly happy that I managed to place Bulgaria at the centre of the evemts. I feel incredibly grateful and very happy.”

    She admitted that she never had any doubts that things happened easily and always knew that everything came to her for a reason:

    “The lessons along the way are incredibly valuable, and it’s important for everyone to take something from every experience. My journey was certainly very different. Even some of my friends said it felt like something out of a film. The whole story unfolded like a dream to me.

    Moving to Greece and living there alone for a month and a half was also extraordinary. I had never lived by myself before — let alone alone in another country. But it became a turning point that helped shape me both mentally and physically, because that was where all my rehearsals took place.”

    DARA described her daily routine as the foundation of her success:

    “Every day I would get up at 6 a.m. I had a routine of running, sprints, journaling, meditation, followed by singing and dancing — about nine hours a day, for months on end. There is no magic — only work and perseverance."

    The singer also touched on her philosophy on life and success:

    “I believe that we create the reality we live in through our thoughts. It is very important how we talk to ourselves and how we channel our energy. I work on this every day — morning and evening,” she said.

    She added that this mindset helped her cope with pressure:

    “I did not focus either on the hate or on the praise. I tried to remain entirely focused on my work, because regardless of everything — you have to go out and put on a show.”

    photos by BTA

    DARA described the final moments of the competition as feeling completely detached from reality:

    “I was very calm the whole time. I was watching the points, the changing flags, but it felt like I was somewhere else. I wasn’t thinking about winning or losing — I was just grateful to be there.”

    She added:

    “Until they said Bulgaria had won, I didn’t realise I had won. It was a moment of complete gratitude and acceptance, rather than expectation.”

    The singer also described her return as an almost unreal experience:

    “It was like a film. The kukeri (mummers) were there — that was the greatest joy for me. Everything felt like a dream, like a portal opening.”


    DARA turned Vasil Levski Airport into a stage

    photo by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

    She added that she is now looking ahead to her next projects:

    “This is the culmination of my first ten years on stage. But I am going back to the studio — an English-language album and a lot of new music are waiting. This is only the beginning.”

    DARA also shared her biggest idea:

    "My big dream is to create a home for artists in Bulgaria - a space where musicians, actors and artists can work together and create art."

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