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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fiscal Council: Lower Consumption and Higher Inflation Expected by Year-End

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Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
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директори банки промяна лихвите кредитите членството еврозоната
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The Fiscal Council has projected a contraction in consumption and an increase in inflation by the end of the year, publishing three scenarios for the development of the Bulgarian economy — realistic, pessimistic, and strongly pessimistic.

Under the realistic scenario — described as rather optimistic — the conflict in the Middle East is assumed to end by the end of June. In this case, Bulgaria’s economic growth would reach 2.5%, while harmonised annual inflation would stand at 4.2%.

Under the pessimistic scenario, the conflict is assumed to continue beyond July, while under the strongly pessimistic scenario, supplies through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to fall by 60%.

In that case, economic growth would slow to 0.5%, while inflation would rise to 5%.

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