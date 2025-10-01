Five Ancient Settlements Discovered During Construction of Future "Ruse – Veliko Tarnovo" Motorway

Five archaeological sites have been uncovered along the route of the future Ruse – Veliko Tarnovo motorway (Northern Bulgaria). However, the discoveries will not delay construction, the Road Infrastructure Agency confirmed.

Work is currently underway on the bypass section near the town of Byala, as well as on the stabilisation of loess soils. Over 60% of landowner compensations have already been paid.

The motorway, with an estimated cost of more than BGN 2 billion, is expected to open by the end of 2029.