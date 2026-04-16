Five Parties Enter the Next Parliament, Market Links Poll Suggests

Five parties will enter the next Parliament, according to the latest survey by Market Links. The poll was conducted among 1,003 respondents between 7 and 14 April and was funded jointly by the agency and bTV.

The data show that “Progressive Bulgaria” is the clear leader with 30.8% support, followed by GERB-UDF with 18% of the vote. “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) ranks third with 11.2%, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and “Vazrazhdane” come fourth and fifth with 6.5% and 4.2% respectively.

Below the 4% threshold are “Velichie”, “Siyanie”, MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) and “BSP – United Left”. A further 3.8% of voters say they would support other formations, while nearly 15% remain undecided.

The Market Links survey was conducted among 1,003 respondents between 7 and 14 April and funded jointly by the agency and bTV.