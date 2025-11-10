БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Flu and Accute Respiratory Illness Rates Remain Below Last Year’s Levels, Says Prof. Iva Hristova

от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Vaccination is the strongest weapon, she said

проф ива христова интерес ваксината

Flu and acute respiratory illness rates are currently lower than at the same time last year, Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, told BNT’s morning programme 'The Day Begins' on November 10.

“Flu is only now gathering strength and will intensify in December. Vaccination remains the strongest weapon in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases such as influenza. Creating an immune population reduces the virus’s circulation, as it cannot find a susceptible host in which to multiply and spread further,” Prof. Hristova explained.

“Yes, vaccination plays an enormous role, and this year 100,000 more vaccines were purchased compared with last year, which is already having an impact. Since the start of the season – from week 40 to week 45 – flu and acute respiratory illness levels are still below those of last year,” she said.

According to Prof. Hristova, flu type A will dominate during the winter season.

“In terms of intensity, we expect it to be similar to last year – not stronger or different. The dominant strain is usually A(H1N1), the pandemic strain, though currently in Bulgaria the cases of A(H1N1) and A(H3N2) are nearly equal. Type A is dominant overall; type B tends to appear towards the end of the epidemic wave,” she said.
Prof. Hristova also clarified which flu vaccines are suitable for children.

“Nasal vaccines are appropriate for children over the age of two, while injectable vaccines can protect even the youngest – from six months of age. When a vaccine is administered for the first time, two doses are needed. The injectable vaccines are tested and approved for children over six months, whereas the nasal ones are for those over two years old. Since the first encounter with the virus, especially for toddlers in nursery, usually happens before the age of two, it’s important to note that injectable vaccines can be used in these cases,” she explained.

“The vaccine has proven its effectiveness, there is public interest, and that’s what really matters,” Prof. Hristova emphasised.


