Flu and Accute Respiratory Illness Rates Remain Below Last Year’s Levels, Says Prof. Iva Hristova

Flu and acute respiratory illness rates are currently lower than at the same time last year, Professor Iva Hristova, Director of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, told BNT’s morning programme 'The Day Begins' on November 10.

“Flu is only now gathering strength and will intensify in December. Vaccination remains the strongest weapon in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases such as influenza. Creating an immune population reduces the virus’s circulation, as it cannot find a susceptible host in which to multiply and spread further,” Prof. Hristova explained. “Yes, vaccination plays an enormous role, and this year 100,000 more vaccines were purchased compared with last year, which is already having an impact. Since the start of the season – from week 40 to week 45 – flu and acute respiratory illness levels are still below those of last year,” she said.

According to Prof. Hristova, flu type A will dominate during the winter season.