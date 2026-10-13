Following the Latest Drone Attack, PM Radev Meets Russian Ambassador Mitrofanova

The meeting between Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova has concluded.

Earlier, the Prime Minister announced that he would summon Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova following a new drone attack on ships in the Black Sea, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

“Bulgaria continues to seek assistance with the investigation into the strikes so that we can establish precisely which country the drones that are hitting ships in close proximity to Bulgarian territorial waters come from. We will also continue to seek and press for support to strengthen surveillance of our airspace and maritime areas, and to enhance our response capabilities. We have no clear evidence to accuse any of the parties. But the logic suggests that the outcome benefits the Russian Federation,” the Prime Minister said earlier today, October 13.

Prime Minister Radev also announced that he was convening an emergency meeting of the security services.