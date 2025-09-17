БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
For 90 Days: Parts of Sofia’s “Druzhba 2” District to Be Without Hot Water and Heating from October Until New Year

In connection with the commencement of a phased ongoing maintenance of the heat distribution network in the "Druzhba 2" residential district – sections two, three, four, and five – a temporary suspension of heating supply to residents in the area will be necessary, the Sofia District Heating Company (“Toplofikatsiya Sofia”) announced on September 17.

The repair works are expected to take 90 days and will be carried out from 09:00 on 2 October 2025 until 20:00 on 30 December 2025.

The reason for undertaking the repair works are the frequent breakdowns and the extremely deteriorated technical condition of the existing network, which is over 35 years old. During the last heating season, numerous complaints were received regarding poor-quality heat supply and resulting material damage, making this repair both necessary and urgent.

The upcoming works will affect 120 residential buildings in the area. Over 10 kilometres of heating pipelines and associated equipment will be replaced as part of the maintenance. To minimise inconvenience to residents, the work will be carried out in phases. Shut-off valves will be installed on branch lines, allowing, where technically feasible, the temporary restoration of heat supply to some customers while work continues on other sections.

The company has made significant efforts to carry out the works using its own resources, but the scale of the required activities necessitates additional resources and time. An organisation has been set up to ensure the fastest possible completion of individual sections. 'Toplofikatsiya Sofia' assures that every effort will be made to keep the interruption shorter than initially announced.

