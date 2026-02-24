БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski Held Talks with Her Israeli Counterpart Gideon Saar

Снимка: BTA

At the initiative of Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, a phone call took place today, February 24, between Bulgaria’s caretaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski and Israel’s top diplomat, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) reported.

Minister Saar congratulated Minister Neynski on her second appointment as Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister. The two officials discussed further deepening and broadening bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of economy and high technology.

They also reviewed the security situation in the Middle East. In this context, Minister Saar welcomed Bulgaria’s active role in supporting peace efforts in conflict areas, including within the framework of the Gaza Peace and Reconstruction Plan, in which Bulgarian diplomat Nikolay Mladenov plays a central operational role.

Minister Saar invited Minister Neynski to visit Israel in the near future.


