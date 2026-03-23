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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Foreign Ministry Urges Bulgarians Living in Six Middle Eastern Countries to Leave 'While They Still Can' as Situation on the Verge of 'Dramatic Deterioration'

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Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
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Risks to our citizens in the region are about to become a threat, Deputy Minister Marin Raykov stressed

мвнр призова българите незабавно напуснат близкия изток ситуацията прага драматично влошаване
Снимка: AP/BTA

Bulgarian citizens should leave countries in the Middle East without delay, with the situation on the verge of dramatic deterioration, Deputy Foreign Minister, Marin Raykov, told a briefing on March 23.

“We carried out a fairly massive evacuation of our citizens from the conflict zone in the Middle East just a few days ago, but the war is not over,” he said.

“We are in constant contact with our partners, with our allies. We are constantly analyzing the situation on the ground. This situation is currently becoming more complicated. Realistically, the security conditions are on the verge of, I would say, a dramatic deterioration,” Raykov said.

He warned that risks to Bulgarian nationals in the region were close to becoming a threat and urged those wishing to leave to do so immediately, while the airports are still operating and the airspace is open,” he said.

We are referring to those residing in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Iran. They should leave while they still can. Every available civilian or commercial flight is an opportunity that should not be missed.

These countries have been assigned a risk index of Level 5, meaning we are warning of the possibility that all options for evacuation via commercial and civilian routes may be suspended. All travel must be suspended. to these countries. Staying there is a matter of personal responsibility and, accordingly, taking risks,” he said.

“In a situation of closed airspace, the Bulgarian state cannot continue to send free evacuation flights for thousands of Bulgarian citizens who would ignore this warning,” Raykov stressed.

Raykov also urged Bulgarians to avoid travelling to destinations that involve transfers through airports in the region.

“Let me add, by way of clarification, that there are around 2,000 Bulgarian citizens in the United Arab Emirates alone. We also advise Bulgarian nationals not to plan journeys involving connecting flights through airports in the region. This warning we are issuing today must be heard—both by those considering travel in that direction and, above all, by those already in these high-risk countries,” he said.

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