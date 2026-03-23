Bulgarian citizens should leave countries in the Middle East without delay, with the situation on the verge of dramatic deterioration, Deputy Foreign Minister, Marin Raykov, told a briefing on March 23.

“We carried out a fairly massive evacuation of our citizens from the conflict zone in the Middle East just a few days ago, but the war is not over,” he said. “We are in constant contact with our partners, with our allies. We are constantly analyzing the situation on the ground. This situation is currently becoming more complicated. Realistically, the security conditions are on the verge of, I would say, a dramatic deterioration,” Raykov said.

He warned that risks to Bulgarian nationals in the region were close to becoming a threat and urged those wishing to leave to do so immediately, while the airports are still operating and the airspace is open,” he said.

We are referring to those residing in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Iran. They should leave while they still can. Every available civilian or commercial flight is an opportunity that should not be missed. These countries have been assigned a risk index of Level 5, meaning we are warning of the possibility that all options for evacuation via commercial and civilian routes may be suspended. All travel must be suspended. to these countries. Staying there is a matter of personal responsibility and, accordingly, taking risks,” he said. “In a situation of closed airspace, the Bulgarian state cannot continue to send free evacuation flights for thousands of Bulgarian citizens who would ignore this warning,” Raykov stressed.

Raykov also urged Bulgarians to avoid travelling to destinations that involve transfers through airports in the region.