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Four Bulgarian Cities Submit Bids to Host Eurovision 2027

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Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
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These are Burgas, Varna, Plovdiv, and Sofia

бнт показа историческия успех българия bdquoевровизия 2026ldquo цяла европа международния обмен ebu

One hour after the submission deadline expired, it has become clear that all four Bulgarian cities which expressed an interest in hosting Eurovision 2027 have formally submitted their bids. Burgas, Varna, Plovdiv and Sofia have all sent their proposals to host the Song Contest to the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

The city that will host Europe’s biggest music event will be announced by the end of July. The contest has now entered its next phase – the evaluation of the bids.

BNT Director General Milena Milotinova said that the public broadcaster is looking not simply for a venue to stage Europe’s largest music event, but for a partner city that will accompany the broadcaster throughout the entire journey to May 2027.

“We have established a working group to evaluate the proposals. It will begin its work on Monday, based on the clear criteria and standards of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). We will keep you informed as the process progresses,” Milena Milotinova said.

The procedure for selecting the host city was launched in June after the Bulgarian National Television held an information meeting with representatives of the four municipalities. The Bulgarian government subsequently adopted an Action Plan for the preparation and staging of the Eurovision Song Contest 2027 in Bulgaria. The document sets out specific tasks, deadlines, responsible institutions and expected outcomes to ensure timely organisation and coordination among all involved agencies. The plan was prepared by the Organising Committee responsible for the preparation and hodting of the contest.

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