Four Killed After Serious Crash on Ruse–Byala Road (PHOTOS)

A serious road accident has closed the Ruse–Byala road on July 24, leaving four people dead.

Photo: BTA

The crash occurred shortly after 9.30am on the stretch between the village of Exarch Yosif and the turn-off for Dve Mogili, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Ruse said.

According to preliminary information, the collision involved a heavy goods vehicle and a minivan. Six people were travelling in the minivan. Four of them died at the scene. The remaining two passengers and the lorry driver were taken to hospital.

The lorry, which has Sofia registration plates, was travelling towards Byala. The minivan, registered in Ukraine, was heading towards Ruse. Initial information indicates that it was carrying a Ukrainian family with children.

Three emergency ambulances, as well as police and fire service crews, were dispatched to the scene.

A diversion has been introduced for passenger vehicles via Dve Mogili – Ivanovo – Bozhichen – Basarbovo – Ruse. Heavy goods traffic has been halted, with lorries being held at the scene. Long queues of waiting HGVs have formed in both directions.