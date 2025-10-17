Fourth Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria

Bulgaria has received its fourth helicopter for emergency medical air services, the Ministry of Health announced.

The new air ambulance will be based at the hangar of the “Georgi Benkovski” Higher Air Force School in Dolna Mitropoliya, from where it will serve a wide area of the region and significantly contribute to the development of air emergency medical services in the country.

The handover protocol between the Bulgarian side and the contractor is expected to be finalised by the end of the month. Once signed, registration and licensing procedures will follow to enable the helicopter to become fully operational, the ministry stated.

A fifth helicopter is expected to arrive by the end of this year, with three more scheduled for delivery in 2026.

In total, six sites have been designated for helicopter base construction. At present, one helicopter is stationed at the operational base in Sofia and two in Sliven. The newly delivered aircraft is now in Dolna Mitropoliya. The remaining helicopters will be positioned in Plovdiv, Gabrovnitsa (Montana Municipality), and Buhovtsi (Targovishte Municipality).

Work is currently underway to amend the development plans for the designated properties. The operational bases are expected to be completed by the end of June 2026, while the construction of hospital helipads is progressing in parallel. Such facilities are planned for 18 state hospitals providing inpatient care.

This substantial investment in healthcare infrastructure is part of Bulgaria’s broader efforts to improve access to quality medical care and save lives in critical situations, the Ministry of Health concluded.





