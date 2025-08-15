Freight Train Carrying Tankers Is on Fire near the Village of Pyasachovo.

A freight train carrying tankers has caught fire near the village of Pyasachovo, close to Simeonovgrad, Southern Bulgaria. Fire service teams are already on site attempting to bring the blaze under control, while investigation teams are travelling to the scene.

“This incident carries a very high degree of danger, as it involves 33 wagons loaded with diesel fuel. It occurred at around 5 a.m. on August 15, and I was informed shortly afterwards. Of the 33 wagons, three have completely derailed. The train became uncoupled – that is, after the first wagon, the coupling broke for reasons unknown at this stage. The investigation will confirm the cause. The separation led to the derailment of part of the train, which then caught fire. Unfortunately, the fire involving the tankers continued for more than an hour before being brought under control by the fire safety teams. At present, I can confirm that the fire is contained. I expect it to be fully extinguished within the next hour or two. There are no casualties and no threat to nearby settlements. A diesel locomotive is now being dispatched to pull away the undamaged tankers, in order to prevent any risk of the fire spreading. The drivers are very shaken and report having felt a very powerful jolt inside the locomotive. This is a secondary line, and traffic will not be restored in the near future, at least until the investigation is concluded,” said Grozdan Karadzhov, Minister of Transport.