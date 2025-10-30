БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
French Prosecution Is Seeking Prison Sentences of Between 2 and 4 Years for 4 Bulgarians Who Defiled the Holocaust Memorial in Paris

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази
аферата червените ръце четирима българи съд оскверняването мемориала холокоста париж

The French prosecution is seeking prison sentences of between two and four years for four Bulgarian nationals accused of painting graffiti on the Holocaust Memorial in Paris.

They are being prosecuted for allegedly painting “red hands” on the Memorial in May 2024, amid suspicions of foreign interference linked to Russia.

“This is almost opportunistic antisemitism,” the prosecutor stated.

Two of the defendants are currently in custody following extradition from Croatia and Bulgaria. The third, Mircho Angelov, will be tried in absentia as he remains at large. Those present in court sought to place the blame on their missing accomplice, describing Angelov as the “leader” and denying any ideological motivation.

One of the accused, Georgi Filipov, told the court he had received €1,000 for his involvement. The fourth defendant, who is also in custody, faces charges of complicity for having arranged accommodation and transport for the others.

