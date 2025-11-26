From 1 December, Parliament Will No Longer Use the Parking Area at St. Alexander Nevsky Square, Freeing the Space for Potential Public Use

From 1 December 2025, the Bulgarian Parliament will no longer use the security zone at St. Alexander Nevsky Square adjacent to the historic National Assembly building. This was confirmed in a letter from the Speaker of Parliament, Raya Nazaryan, to the Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov on November 26.

The security area around the National Assembly building at 2 Narodno Sabranie Square was previously agreed with the Ministry of Interior in accordance with the Rules for the Organisation and Activities of Parliament.

Photos by BGNES

The decision follows a discussion initiated by Speaker Nazaryan during a meeting of the Parliamentary Council of Chairs earlier today.

She noted that the work of MPs and parliamentary administration is now concentrated in the building at Knyaz Alexander I Square.

Various viewpoints were presented by the leadership of all parliamentary groups.

Speaker Nazaryan suggested that the space no longer needed by Parliament could be transformed into a pedestrian area surrounding the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. Meanwhile, MP Delyan Peevski called on the city mayor, Vasil Terziev, to open the nearby parking for public use.