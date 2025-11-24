БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Европа отговори на американския план за мир в Украйна със...
Чете се за: 07:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Gambling Addiction Linked to the Double Murder–Suicide in Popovitsa

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
EN
Запази

An 82-year-old ex-military man shot his grandson and wife, then killed himself

двойно убийство самоубийство разследва полицията пловдивското село поповица

Tensions between a grandfather and his grandson over the young man’s gambling addiction and the potential sale of the family home are among the factors behind the tragic events in the village of Popovitsa, Plovdiv district. This was reported at a briefing by Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva, Deputy District Prosecutor Angel Angelov — who is overseeing the investigation — and Plovdiv Regional Police Director Senior Commissioner Stanimir Kaloferov on November 24.

On the morning of 22 November, an 82-year-old man shot dead his wife and grandson before taking his own life.

The emergency call came at approximately 8:30 a.m., reported by the couple’s daughter. Before ending his life, the father called her husband (his son-in-law0 to say that “everything was over,” after which there was no further contact.

Police, fire fighting and emergency medical teams immediately arrived at the scene. Prosecutor Angelov explained that in the living room on the first floor, authorities found the elderly man on a sofa with a gunshot wound to the neck and his 76-year-old bedridden wife with a single wound to the chest. On the second floor, the 21-year-old grandson had been shot four times. It has been confirmed that the incident constitutes a double homicide followed by suicide, carried out with an unlicensed hunting rifle.

The grandson had been living with his grandparents in Popovitsa for about a month and a half. He worked as a security guard, but recently had access to cash and was buying expensive items, raising his grandfather’s suspicions that he might sell the house, which the grandfather had previously transferred to him. Investigators are also looking into a possible drug dependency, though no conclusive evidence has been found. Reports indicate gatherings in the house that the elderly man did not approve of, but no police complaints had been filed.

There is no evidence of any other perpetrator. Prosecutor Angelov said the motives are strictly personal and stem from a family dispute. Various forensic examinations have been ordered, and autopsies of the victims are scheduled.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
1
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...
Борислав Михайлов е приет в болница след инсулт
2
Борислав Михайлов е приет в болница след инсулт
Пеевски: Ще атакуваме в съда двойното поскъпване на паркирането в София
3
Пеевски: Ще атакуваме в съда двойното поскъпване на паркирането в...
Европа отговори на американския план за мир в Украйна със собствен модифициран вариант - вижте го
4
Европа отговори на американския план за мир в Украйна със собствен...
КНСБ с протест срещу бюджета в центъра на София
5
КНСБ с протест срещу бюджета в центъра на София
Бюджет 2026 преди второ четене: Последни срокове за поправки
6
Бюджет 2026 преди второ четене: Последни срокове за поправки

Най-четени

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
2
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
3
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
4
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
5
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
6
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни

More from: Bulgaria

Tensions Continue to Mount Over the Hike in Parking Fees and Eexpansion of Blue and Green Zones in Sofia
Tensions Continue to Mount Over the Hike in Parking Fees and Eexpansion of Blue and Green Zones in Sofia
'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski: We Will Challenge Sofia’s Parking Fee Hike in Court 'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski: We Will Challenge Sofia’s Parking Fee Hike in Court
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Bulgaria Launches Selection Process for it Next European Prosecutor Bulgaria Launches Selection Process for it Next European Prosecutor
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Young Doctors Protest: They Want Clarity on How Much Their Salaries Will Increase Young Doctors Protest: They Want Clarity on How Much Their Salaries Will Increase
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Torrential Rains Batter Southwest Bulgaria Over the Weekend, River Levels Stable but Under Monitoring Torrential Rains Batter Southwest Bulgaria Over the Weekend, River Levels Stable but Under Monitoring
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Nesebar Municipality Carries Out Large-Scale Disinfection in Flood-Hit Elenite Resort (PHOTOS) Nesebar Municipality Carries Out Large-Scale Disinfection in Flood-Hit Elenite Resort (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

Водещи новини

Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си - "Всичко приключи"
Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Социални искания: Синдикатите настояват за 10% ръст на доходите Социални искания: Синдикатите настояват за 10% ръст на доходите
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Опозицията и властта в остър сблъсък за бюджета преди второ четене Опозицията и властта в остър сблъсък за бюджета преди второ четене
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Москва след преговорите Киев-Вашингтон: Европейският мирен план не е „конструктивен“ Москва след преговорите Киев-Вашингтон: Европейският мирен план не е „конструктивен“
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
По света
Протест на младите лекари: Искат яснота с колко ще се увеличат...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Предлагат намаляване на законната лихва за просрочие
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Паркирането в София: Жалби срещу повишените цени на синята и...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Недостигът на лекари в Разград поставя болницата „Св. Иван...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ