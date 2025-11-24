Gambling Addiction Linked to the Double Murder–Suicide in Popovitsa

Tensions between a grandfather and his grandson over the young man’s gambling addiction and the potential sale of the family home are among the factors behind the tragic events in the village of Popovitsa, Plovdiv district. This was reported at a briefing by Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva, Deputy District Prosecutor Angel Angelov — who is overseeing the investigation — and Plovdiv Regional Police Director Senior Commissioner Stanimir Kaloferov on November 24.

On the morning of 22 November, an 82-year-old man shot dead his wife and grandson before taking his own life.

The emergency call came at approximately 8:30 a.m., reported by the couple’s daughter. Before ending his life, the father called her husband (his son-in-law0 to say that “everything was over,” after which there was no further contact.

Police, fire fighting and emergency medical teams immediately arrived at the scene. Prosecutor Angelov explained that in the living room on the first floor, authorities found the elderly man on a sofa with a gunshot wound to the neck and his 76-year-old bedridden wife with a single wound to the chest. On the second floor, the 21-year-old grandson had been shot four times. It has been confirmed that the incident constitutes a double homicide followed by suicide, carried out with an unlicensed hunting rifle.

The grandson had been living with his grandparents in Popovitsa for about a month and a half. He worked as a security guard, but recently had access to cash and was buying expensive items, raising his grandfather’s suspicions that he might sell the house, which the grandfather had previously transferred to him. Investigators are also looking into a possible drug dependency, though no conclusive evidence has been found. Reports indicate gatherings in the house that the elderly man did not approve of, but no police complaints had been filed.

There is no evidence of any other perpetrator. Prosecutor Angelov said the motives are strictly personal and stem from a family dispute. Various forensic examinations have been ordered, and autopsies of the victims are scheduled.

Source: BTA