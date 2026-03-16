GERB Approves Candidate List Leaders for April 19 Early Elections

The Executive Committee of GERB has confirmed the leaders of the candidate lists for the GERB-UDF coalition ahead of the early parliamentary elections scheduled for 19 April 2026.

Party leader Boyko Borisov will, as part of the tradition, head two lists: in Sofia’s 25th Multi-member Constituency and Plovdiv City. Rosen Zhelyazkov will lead the coalition list in Blagoevgrad, while Temenuzhka Petkova will head the lists in Ruse and Targovishte. Deputy chairman Tomislav Donchev will lead the list in Gabrovo as well as Sofia 23rd constituency. Delyan Dobrev will lead two lists – in Sofia 24th MIR and Haskovo. Tsveta Karayancheva will again lead in Kardzhali and Plovdiv district.

Here are the names of the leaders of the lists of the GERB-UDF coalition for all constituencies:

1 Blagoevgrad - Rosen Zhelyazkov

2 Burgas - Zhecho Stankov

3 Varna - Vladislav Goranov

4 Veliko Tarnovo - Prof. Kostadin Angelov

5 Vidin - Rositsa Kirova

6 Vratsa - Krasen Krastev

7 Gabrovo - Tomislav Donchev

8 Dobrich - Denitsa Sacheva

9 Kardzhali - Tsveta Karayancheva

10 Kyustendil - Hristo Terziiski

11 Lovech - Nikolay Nankov

12 Montana - Rumen Hristov

13 Pazardzhik - Stefan Mirev

14 Pernik - Georg Georgiev

15 Pleven - Valeri Lachovski

16 Plovdiv city - Boyko Borisov

17 Plovdiv region - Tsveta Karayancheva

18 Razgrad - Krasimir Valchev

19 Ruse - Temenuzhka Petkova

20 Silistra - Milen Deliyski

21 Sliven - Desislava Taneva

22 Smolyan - Krasimir Sabev

23 Sofia city - Tomislav Donchev

24 Sofia city - Delyan Dobrev

25 Sofia city - Boyko Borisov

26 Sofia region - Mladen Marinov

27 Stara Zagora - Krasimir Valchev

28 Targovishte - Temenuzhka Petkova

29 Haskovo - Delyan Dobrev

30 Shumen - Daniel Mitov

31 Yambol - Dimitar Ivanov