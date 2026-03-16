GERB Approves Candidate List Leaders for April 19 Early Elections

The Executive Committee of GERB has confirmed the leaders of the candidate lists for the GERB-UDF coalition ahead of the early parliamentary elections scheduled for 19 April 2026.
Party leader Boyko Borisov will, as part of the tradition, head two lists: in Sofia’s 25th Multi-member Constituency and Plovdiv City. Rosen Zhelyazkov will lead the coalition list in Blagoevgrad, while Temenuzhka Petkova will head the lists in Ruse and Targovishte. Deputy chairman Tomislav Donchev will lead the list in Gabrovo as well as Sofia 23rd constituency. Delyan Dobrev will lead two lists – in Sofia 24th MIR and Haskovo. Tsveta Karayancheva will again lead in Kardzhali and Plovdiv district.
Here are the names of the leaders of the lists of the GERB-UDF coalition for all constituencies:
1 Blagoevgrad - Rosen Zhelyazkov
2 Burgas - Zhecho Stankov
3 Varna - Vladislav Goranov
4 Veliko Tarnovo - Prof. Kostadin Angelov
5 Vidin - Rositsa Kirova
6 Vratsa - Krasen Krastev
7 Gabrovo - Tomislav Donchev
8 Dobrich - Denitsa Sacheva
9 Kardzhali - Tsveta Karayancheva
10 Kyustendil - Hristo Terziiski
11 Lovech - Nikolay Nankov
12 Montana - Rumen Hristov
13 Pazardzhik - Stefan Mirev
14 Pernik - Georg Georgiev
15 Pleven - Valeri Lachovski
16 Plovdiv city - Boyko Borisov
17 Plovdiv region - Tsveta Karayancheva
18 Razgrad - Krasimir Valchev
19 Ruse - Temenuzhka Petkova
20 Silistra - Milen Deliyski
21 Sliven - Desislava Taneva
22 Smolyan - Krasimir Sabev
23 Sofia city - Tomislav Donchev
24 Sofia city - Delyan Dobrev
25 Sofia city - Boyko Borisov
26 Sofia region - Mladen Marinov
27 Stara Zagora - Krasimir Valchev
28 Targovishte - Temenuzhka Petkova
29 Haskovo - Delyan Dobrev
30 Shumen - Daniel Mitov
31 Yambol - Dimitar Ivanov