GERB condemns the actions of Vazrazhdane party

GERB firmly condemns the actions by the "Vazrazhdane" party on February 22 and considers the attack on the building and the setting alight to the door of the European Commission's representation in Sofia as absolutely unacceptable, the party's press office said.

Protest organised by "Vazrazhdane" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria escalated into an attack on the European Commission building in Sofia

"We are witnessing a systematic abuse of power by a group of MPs and their supporters against independent state and European institutions, which poses a serious threat to the stability and authority of the state. At the same time, the constitutional right to express one's will or opinion through protest is not a justification for infringing on other constitutionally established rights, such as order and security, which concern broader public interests. Citizens have the right to protest, but it should be peaceful; otherwise, it turns into vandalism and anarchy," GERB stated.

"We condemn the political aggression and rhetoric that distorts the political debate and misleads public opinion regarding Bulgaria's membership in the Eurozone. Such actions damage the reputation of independent state institutions and international organisations and undermine trust in the National Assembly. We call on law enforcement agencies to take timely action within their powers to maintain the rule of law in the Republic of Bulgaria," the party further stated.







