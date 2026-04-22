GERB: Sarafov's Resignation Is a Dignified but Belated Personal Act

The resignation of Borislav Sarafov is a dignified but belated personal act, political party GERB wrote on their Facebook page on April 22.

“For GERB, institutions have always come first. The most important thing now is for the new National Assembly to start work immediately so that we can elect a new Supreme Judicial Council with broad consensus, which will ensure a professional and transparent selection of a new Prosecutor General," GERB also wrote.

Ahead of a meeting of the Prosecutors's College of the Supreme Judicial Council on April 22, Borislav Sarafov withdrew his consent to serve as acting Prosecutor General, a statement published on the Prosecutor's Office website said.





