БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
От левове в евро: За 4 часа в новогодишната нощ ще има...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Столична община ще обжалва решението на съда, който спря...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Бюджетната процедура ще продължи, план-сметката няма да...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

GERB Will Back Down from Dividend Tax and Pension Fund Contribution

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EN
Запази
борисов поискал представители герб варна гласуват против свалянето благомир коцев
Снимка: BTA/archive

GERB will withdraw proposals for a dividend tax and a 2% contribution to the pension fund, suggesting instead a single unified rate. The introduction of the Sales Management Software (SUPTO) in retail outlets will also not go ahead, party leader Boyko Borisov said during a briefing in Parliament on November 28.

“Consider this budget as effectively withdrawn. Yesterday’s budget committee did not take place, and nothing will move forward until we reach an agreement with the unions, employers, and other parties,” Borisov stated.

He added that there are three potential options for the budget moving forward.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Толкамерите уловили нарушител с 248 км/ч на пътя Равадиново – Цалапица
1
Толкамерите уловили нарушител с 248 км/ч на пътя Равадиново –...
Хеттрик на Петър Станич донесе престижен успех на Лудогорец в Лига Европа
2
Хеттрик на Петър Станич донесе престижен успех на Лудогорец в Лига...
Парите за гаранцията на Благомир Коцев са събрани от дарения, съобщиха от ПП
3
Парите за гаранцията на Благомир Коцев са събрани от дарения,...
Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
4
Започва оценката на щетите след наводненията в Сандански
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще отстъпи от данък "дивидент" и от 2% вноска за фонд "пенсии"
5
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще отстъпи от данък "дивидент" и от 2%...
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста
6
Кметът на Варна Благомир Коцев излезе от ареста

Най-четени

Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ Йоана Миланова и таткото Васил
1
Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ...
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
2
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през банкомат, ще имам ли такси?
3
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през...
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
4
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
5
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
6
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...

More from: Politics

Bulgaria’s Draft Budget 2026 to Be Amended Following Talks with Employers and Trade Unions
Bulgaria’s Draft Budget 2026 to Be Amended Following Talks with Employers and Trade Unions
Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Released from Custody Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Released from Custody
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
WCC–DB Insist that 2026 Budget Draft Should Be Fully Withdrawn and Procedure Restarted WCC–DB Insist that 2026 Budget Draft Should Be Fully Withdrawn and Procedure Restarted
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Budget Procedure to Continue, Draft Will Not Be Withdrawn Budget Procedure to Continue, Draft Will Not Be Withdrawn
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Vladislav Goranov of GERB: The Budget Draft Has Not Been Withdrawn – It Passed First Reading and Remains on Parliament’s Agenda Vladislav Goranov of GERB: The Budget Draft Has Not Been Withdrawn – It Passed First Reading and Remains on Parliament’s Agenda
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Socialist Party Hinted It May Reconsider Its Participation in the Government Socialist Party Hinted It May Reconsider Its Participation in the Government
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Бюджет 2026: Управляващите преправят план-сметката след среща с работодатели и синдикати (ОБЗОР)
Бюджет 2026: Управляващите преправят план-сметката след среща с...
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
У нас
Властите започнаха оценка на щетите от проливните валежи в Югозападна България Властите започнаха оценка на щетите от проливните валежи в Югозападна България
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
У нас
От левове в евро: За 4 часа в новогодишната нощ ще има смущения в банковите системи От левове в евро: За 4 часа в новогодишната нощ ще има смущения в банковите системи
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Измама: Имитации на големи сайтове за търговия се роят покрай Черния петък Измама: Имитации на големи сайтове за търговия се роят покрай Черния петък
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
По света
Джип блъсна две деца на пешеходна пътека в Пазарджик
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Столична община ще обжалва решението на съда, който спря реформата...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
"Нямам търпение истината да излезе наяве": Варненският...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Мир срещу земя? Украйна е изправена пред тежки дни на избор
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ