Government and Employers’ Organisations Discussed Draft Budget for 2026

The impact of Bulgaria’s 2026 draft state budget on the business environment was the focus of today’s meeting between government representatives and employers’ organisations, GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced in a Facebook post on November 6.

“At the GERB headquarters, we held a constructive discussion with Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, representatives of the Ministry of Finance, and employer organisations including the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AICB), the Bulgarian Industrial Association (BIA), and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI),” Borissov wrote.

According to him, the meeting addressed the need for predictability in economic policy, the conditions for growth, and the importance of striking a balance between fiscal discipline and support for entrepreneurship.

“Dialogue with the real sector is key to the stability and development of the country, and we will continue it. Discussions are ongoing at the Ministry of Finance in an expanded format with the participation of other institutions,” Borissov added.

Yesterday the meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation did not take place. Employers' organisations boycotted the meeting, opposing the parameters of the 2026 draft budget.

Commenting on the situation, Borissov told journalists in Parliament that the current budget is a coalition one, and that he would not allow the introduction of the euro to be linked to price increases or reduced incomes.