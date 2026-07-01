Government Approves Action Plan for Eurovision 2027 Preparations

The government adopted the Action Plan for the preparation and hosting of the "Eurovision 2027" Song Contest, drawn up by the Organising Committee responsible to run and coordinate the preparation and holding of the contest.

The document sets out specific initiatives and tasks, deadlines for their implementation, the institutions responsible and the expected outcomes.

With the adoption of the Action Plan, the government says it is ensuring timely and coordinated planning of the necessary activities, as well as institutional support and commitment for the successful hosting of the contest in Bulgaria.

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