First Meeting of the Organising Committee for Eurovision 2027 Held at the Council of Ministers

The first meeting of the Organising Committee for the preparation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2027, which Bulgaria will host, was held at the Council of Ministers, the government's press office announced on June 11.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov. Attendees included Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev, Minister of Health Katya Ivkova, Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov, Deputy Minister of the Interior Ventsislav Katinov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivanka Tasheva, Deputy Minister of Tourism Mariela Modeva, Deputy Minister of Culture Marina Vasileva, and the Director General of Bulgarian National Television, Milena Milotinova.

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov stressed that the successful delivery of the contest would require the joint efforts of numerous institutions and ministries, as well as close coordination between state institutions and the public service media.

During the meeting, Ivo Hristov informed members of the Organising Committee about his discussions with Eurovision Director Martin Green. The Deputy Prime Minister outlined the main topics covered during the meeting, as well as the key requirements and expectations facing Bulgaria as the host country of the contest in 2027.

Participants identified the principal priorities for the coming months of preparations, including logistics, security, infrastructure, international coordination, the promotion of Bulgaria as a tourist destination, and the cultural programme surrounding the event.