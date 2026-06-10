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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Government Stops Arms Supplies from Bulgarian Army Depots to Ukraine: Will Bulgarian Arms Factories Suffer Losses?

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Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
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военната помощ украйна загубят българските оръжейни заводи

The government has decided to stop the provision of armaments from the Bulgarian army in support of Ukraine.

According to Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the country continues to suffer socio-economic losses as a result of the war.

"We have already given enough. This country continues to suffer socio-economic detriment from this gory war,” Rumen Radev said on June 10.

Rumen Radev said that a diplomatic solution should be sought to achieve peace.

Rumen Radev: “Strengthening the rule of law, democratic institutions and the defence capabilities of the Bulgarian armed forces, rather than pouring more money into the war, is the real investment in Bulgaria's European future.

To date, the country has provided 13 packages of military assistance to Ukraine, consisting solely of armaments deemed surplus to requirements for the Bulgarian army.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: " Bulgaria has acted under various governments by making decisions based on the circumstances at the time, so in Bulgaria, in this case, every subsequent decision regarding aid — whether military-technical or humanitarian — will be made in accordance with established procedure by a decision of the Council of Ministers, which will be submitted for debate in the National Assembly."

photos: BTA

    The suspension of aid to Ukraine is not expected to affect Bulgaria’s defence industry or arms production in commercial sales transactions.

    Reactions from the Opposition After Government's Decision to Halt Arms Supplies from Bulgarian Army Depots to Ukraine

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