Head of National Statistical Institute Said He Received Death Threat

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
EN
According to Atanas Atanasov, the threat is related to the early termination of his term in office

The Chair of the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has received a threat, Atanas Atanasov announced late last night, September 18, on his personal Facebook profile.

In his post, Atanasov stated that the threatening message was sent to his official NSI email address and was linked to the parliamentary vote on amendments to the Statistics Act.

According to him, the threat concerns the early termination of his term in office.

