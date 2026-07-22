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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Hit Yambol Region, Lightning Sparks Stubble Fire (PHOTOS)

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Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
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Снимка: BNT

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds has hit the Yambol region. The downpour briefly turned into hail, while lightning caused a fire in a stubble field near the Elhovo village of Zhrebinо.

The incident was among 20 reports received by the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection in Yambol following the storm that swept through the region. Firefighters are working on the case, with one of the teams’ tasks being to extinguish the stubble fire started by lightning in the village of Zhrebinо.

The remaining reports were mainly related to fallen trees and broken branches. At present, there are no reports of serious damage in the region.

Photos: BTA

As a result of the storm, around five trees fell in Yambol, with two vehicles trapped underneath them on Tsar Samuil Street. In Tundzha Municipality, reports were received of fallen trees in the villages of Hanovo and Stara Reka. No damage has been reported in the municipalities of Straldzha and Elhovo.

Fire service teams continue to work to clear the aftermath of the strong winds and heavy rainfall.



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