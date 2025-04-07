Heavy snow on Shipka pass, visibility is limited

Heavy snow has fallen at the "Shipka" mountain pass, and visibility is limited on April 7.

The road surface has been cleared and sanded, but visibility is reduced to 60 metres due to snowdrifts.

There are no closed mountain passes. The temperature is minus 5 degrees per Celsius, and the accumulated snow cover is 6 centimetres.

Six snow ploughing machines are currently working to clear the snow from the road surface. Travel through the pass is under winter conditions.

***

Shipka Pass is a scenic mountain pass through the Balkan Mountains (Stara Planina) in Bulgaria. It marks the border between Stara Zagora district and Gabrovo district. The pass connects the towns of Gabrovo and Kazanlak. The pass is part of the 'Bulgarka' Nature Park, on the northern slopes of the Balkan Mountains.The pass is 13 km by road north of the small town of Shipka. It is crossed by a national road I-5, which runs between Ruse, on the Danube River, and Makaza border crossing to Greece.