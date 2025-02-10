НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

High rents, high parking space prices – for how long?

високи наеми високи цени паркоместа докога
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:49, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

In the "Personal Finances" section, Svetozar Kostadinov focuses on the rising prices of rents and parking spaces – a topic that is rarely discussed in the media.

The focus is often on acquiring property, but as you know, everything in the economy is interconnected. When housing prices are high, rents also rise. There is also an increase in parking space prices because municipal policies in certain parts of major cities make parking spaces costly.

Let’s not forget the requirement in the Spatial Planning Act for residential buildings to provide parking spaces.

Housing is most often rented by people between 20-35 years of age either studying or having a well-paid job. And when deciding between renting and taking out a loan – a loan is better, even with a higher monthly payment than the rent. The reason is that after, for example, 20 years, you will own a property, whereas if you rent for 20 years, your landlord will have the money to buy another property.

How much does it cost to have a place to park your car?

The picture is similar, there are cheaper and more expensive ones.

The most expensive parking spaces and garages are in Sofia, particularly in the city centre, where parking is really difficult. Prices for parking spaces and garages will continue to rise along with other real estate, even at a slightly higher rate, due to people's inability to find parking spots.

For example, it would be ideal to have multi-story above-ground parking garages with 4-5 levels where people can park comfortably, or paid parking. Besides the buffer parking lots near metro stations, there is a lack of large parking areas. However, if we see such a change, experts expect a slight stagnation in parking space prices, otherwise, they will continue to rise.

Experts advise that it is better to buy a parking space or a garage, regardless of what car you drive or if you even have one. This is because you can earn money by renting it out, while a car will incur ongoing expenses.

"When apartments increase in price, it also affects the value of their associated parking spaces or the rental price of the apartment. It’s better to take a loan to finance the purchase of your own home and not – don’t give up the parking space or garage. Buy it, regardless of whether you have a car and what its market value is."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Mentally ill man rampaged with samurai swords in a village in Pazardzhik district
Mentally ill man rampaged with samurai swords in a village in Pazardzhik district
17:23, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
 Brazilian national detained with nearly half a million worth of cocaine in his personal luggage
Brazilian national detained with nearly half a million worth of cocaine in his personal luggage
15:48, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Traffic in "Kriiviya Tunnel" in the Kresna Gorge resumes after replacement of lighting
Traffic in "Kriiviya Tunnel" in the Kresna Gorge resumes after replacement of lighting
15:22, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Five districts of the capital remain without heating and hot water due to a breakdown
Five districts of the capital remain without heating and hot water due to a breakdown
15:07, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Bulgaria's central bank reports a decline in foreign investment
Bulgaria's central bank reports a decline in foreign investment
15:05, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" organises protest in front of the National statistical Institute
"Vazrazhdane" organises protest in front of the National statistical Institute
13:57, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
Vice President Iliana Iotova: People have reason to be dissatisfied about the rise in food prices
13:41, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 Organisations announce boycott over high food prices
Organisations announce boycott over high food prices
13:17, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
Ruling Majority and Opposition Unite for Vape Ban
19:53, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:40 мин.
 Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
Bulgaria Will Have Two More Air Ambulance Helicopters by the End of March, Deputy PM Said
18:48, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Researchers from the Sorbonne University will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
Researchers from the Sorbonne University will Study Crafts at Bulgaria's 'Etar' Ethnographic Open-Air Museum
18:10, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office Indicted MP Lena Borislavova
Prosecutor's Office Indicted MP Lena Borislavova
17:44, 07.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
More from: Economy
Bulgaria's central bank reports a decline in foreign investment
Bulgaria's central bank reports a decline in foreign investment
Organisations announce boycott over high food prices
Organisations announce boycott over high food prices
Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the EU in January
Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the EU in January
Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
How will new tariffs from the United States affect the Bulgarian economy?
Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
Топ 24
Най-четени
Близо 500 жени са без работа след затваряне на турска фабрика в Бургаско
Близо 500 жени са без работа след затваряне на турска фабрика в...
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах - очакванията, фаворитите и новите неща
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах -...
Пожар горя в птицеферма в чирпанското село Свобода
Пожар горя в птицеферма в чирпанското село Свобода
Порочна практика? Нов случай на "заложник" в тролей - шофьорът отказва да спре
Порочна практика? Нов случай на "заложник" в тролей -...
С предупреждение за уволнение приключи проверката по случая с двете момичета "заложници" в тролей
С предупреждение за уволнение приключи проверката по случая с двете...
Пет столични квартала остават без парно и топла вода заради авария
Пет столични квартала остават без парно и топла вода заради авария
Огромен интерес и липса на билети за детските спектакли
Огромен интерес и липса на билети за детските спектакли
Мъж почина, след като бе затиснат от асансьор в Банско
Мъж почина, след като бе затиснат от асансьор в Банско
Десислава Иванчева остава в затвора
Десислава Иванчева остава в затвора
Общонароден бойкот срещу цените и у нас: Ние не сме втора и трета категория потребители
Общонароден бойкот срещу цените и у нас: Ние не сме втора и трета категория потребители
Психичноболен вилня със самурайски мечове в Пазарджишко
Психичноболен вилня със самурайски мечове в Пазарджишко