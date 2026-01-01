How Bulgaria Welcomed the Euro on New Year’s Eve

As expected, in the first hours of the New Year payments in Bulgaria were made in cash only, as banks across the country spent several hours adjusting their systems to the new currency. BNT reporters followed how the transition to the euro unfolded.

The most eager customers queued at ATMs from midnight to see whether euros were already available. Some were successful, though not everyone was so lucky.

The first successful euro cash withdrawal in Bulgaria was recorded just 20 seconds after midnight.

ATMs are now stocked exclusively with euro banknotes, with the smallest denomination available for withdrawal being €10. Decisions on how machines are loaded are taken by individual banks. The €5 note will be available only at selected ATMs equipped with three or four cassettes, at banks’ discretion.





In shops, practices varied throughout the day. In some places, customers were advised to pay only in levs because POS terminals were not yet working, and euro cash supplies were expected only on 5 January, the first working day of the year. Elsewhere, customers were encouraged to pay by card.

Euro banknotes can now be withdrawn from ATMs in the country

When paying in lev coins, the limit is 50 coins per transaction. Some online banking applications have yet to be fully reset, while those that are operating already display euro balances at the top and lev balances below.

The banking sector has announced a successful transition to the euro. All ATMs are now operational, and most people say they experienced no problems withdrawing cash during the day.

Zhivko Bivshev: "We just withdrew euro - there was no problem with the ATM." Mrs Jones: “I withdrew money, no problems. I used an ATM this morning at around 11:30."

Some foreign visitors who chose to welcome the New Year in Bulgaria were unprepared for the switch from the lev to the euro.

“We had a lot of problems last night. Our New Year was ruined because of the ATMs. None were working, cards were not accepted, and we had no euros,” said Yasser. “We tried every ATM – unsuccessfully. This morning, they are working,” Omar added.

From today, Jamnuary 1, the minimum amount that can be withdrawn from an ATM in Bulgaria is €10. Some people in the capital said they had prepared in advance by withdrawing cash.

“I expected there might be some disruption around New Year, so we prepared,” said Georgi. “I already have euros, all cards are working – why would one need to withdraw cash?” said Lazar Lazarov. During the festive night, most customers in Blagoevgrad and Dobrinishte paid in cash. “I paid in levs, they gave me change in euros – no problem at all,” said Pamela, a customer at a nightclub in Blagoevgrad.

“We have been working with foreigners for a long time. There are tourists here from Greece, Romania and Turkey. We give change in both levs and euros, so I don’t think we’ll have any difficulties,” said Lyuben Ergin, a waiter at a traditional tavern in Dobrinishte.

In Plovdiv, cash payments also prevailed, while taxi drivers said their meters had switched automatically to euros.

“Of course, the first client paid in euros – I gave him 0.25 levs in change,” one taxi driver said.

Until the end of January, payments can be made in both currencies, but change must be given in euros, unless the trader is unable to do so.