Important Political Week Begins – Will the Government Be Reformatted?

живо народното събрание започва работа лятната ваканция
An important political week has begun. The Council for Joint Governance is set to convene, and it will become clear whether the government will be reshuffled and whether 'MRF – New Beginning' will join the governance. It has been made clear that negotiations with Delian Peevski’s party will only take place if the coalition partners, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and 'There Is Such a People', agree.

Many of the outstanding questions are expected to be answered tomorrow, when the Council for Joint Governance meets. According to information of BNT News, the BSP delegation, part of the coalition agreement for joint governance, is currently incomplete, as Dragomir Stoynev is not in the country.

The answer to many of the questions asked will become clear tomorrow, when the Council for co-governance will be held, because according to "Around the world and at home" the composition of the BSP, which are part of the coalition agreement for co-governance, is currently incomplete, as Dragomir Stoynev is not in the country.

How did we get to this pivotal political week?

Municipal Council Elections in Pazardzhik, won by 'MRF– New Beginning', and GERB-UDF finishing in sixth place angered party leader Boyko Borisov. He rallied his supporters and party members to go out locally and gauge the electorate’s opinion.

The result? The electorate does not want elections. Neither does the party leadership, as was made clear during a joint press conference held by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and GERB-UDF leader Boyko Borisov.

On Friday, Borisov instructed Rosen Zhelyazkov to meet with 'There Is Such a People' and the BSP, who have signed a Joint Governance Agreement, and to ask them whether they agree to share responsibility if 'MRF – New Beginning' officially joins the government.

Borisov has refused to continue carrying responsibility alone and therefore insisted that both the BSP and 'There Is Such a People' state their positions.

Today, October 20, the leader of 'MRF– New Beginning', Delyan Peevski, released a written statement confirming that he had spoken with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and continues to firmly support the government and the governance of the country, as long as it works “for the people”.

He also stressed that the agreements and discussions between the other coalition partners remain matters of their personal arrangements.

In response to a journalist’s question, the current Minister of Health, Silvi Kirilov, also commented. So far, only 'There Is Such a People' has not stated its position, and he was asked whether he would remain in office if 'MRF – New Beginning' officially joined the government.

Silvi Kirilov said that this is a political decision made at a much higher level, and that he is currently executing the government’s programme.

Silvi Kirilov – Minister of Health:
"This is a political decision taken at another level. In practice, I am implementing the programme that I accepted and agreed is correct, and which will lead to positive results."

Delyan Peevski – Chair of 'MRF – New Beginning':
"Today we spoke with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and I reaffirmed my position of full support for the government, as long as it works for the people. All relations between the partners in the tripartite coalition regarding power are matters of their own agreements and arrangements."

